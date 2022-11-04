Students at the Kenya Medical Training College(KMTC) will now be able to access HELB student loans in a new deal signed by the two institutions.

The college has received an allocation of Sh680 million in what KMTC officials say is one of the largest allocations in financing students’ education in the college’s history.

In the partnership, HELB will receive and administer the funds on behalf of KMTC.

The student loans board will also set up the criteria and conditions governing the granting and disbursement of financial assistance.

KMTC board director Zachary Muburi Muita said they have already received Sh170m.

“The funding targets students from the most vulnerable backgrounds. We have so far received the first tranche of Sh170 million and we encourage eligible students to apply,” said Muburi Muita.

Muita nonetheless urged students to explore other available financial assistance as well as take up legitimate jobs to supplement the funding as the allocation may not be sufficient.

KMTC has more than 54,000 students undertaking higher diplomas, diplomas, certificates and short courses.

Previously, KMTC students relied on Afya Elimu Loans, funded by USAID before it pulled out of the fund.

KMTC CEO Kelly Oluoch the funding will be a big relief for many needy students currently on the verge of dropping out due to lack of fees.

Oluoch thanked the government for considering the learning institution.