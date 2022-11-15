Former Sauti Sol manager Marek Fuchs has added three Kenyan talents to his talent agency, AfricaCentric Entertainment(ACE).

Fuchs managed Sauti Sol for about seven years before they parted ways sometime in 2019. The Czech-born talent manager then turned his focus to running ACE, whose talent roster has grown significantly in the last one week.

On Wednesday, November 9, Fuchs announced ACE had signed Kenya’s superstar sprinter and Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala.

“The FASTEST MAN IN THE WORLD @ferdiomanyala joins the ACE TEAM 🏃🏿‍♂️💨 The blistering sprinter has grown into a global icon over the years thanks to his track exploits breaking records and most recently winning his first global honor🥇at the concluded Commonwealth Games. After a brilliant season, we are happy to hit the ground sprinting with Ferdy and launch our sports arm at ACE TALENT MANAGEMENT!” Fuchs said.

A day after inking a deal with Omanyala, Marek Fuchs tapped one of Kenya’s best rappers in Khaligraph Jones.

“Time to welcome the OG to the ACE TEAM! Undoubtedly Africa’s #1 Rapper, Khaligraph Jones has dominated the last decade with massive hit singles and albums including his record-breaking INVISIBLE CURRENCY album released earlier this year 🎧 With the OG rising into global success, we are elated to have him aboard. To great and successful times ahead 👑,” ACE announced.

Then on Monday, November 14, Fuchs welcomed femcee Fena Gitu to ACE.

“A fenamenal welcome to East African musical powerhouse @fenamenal to the ACE TEAM! A decade-long evolution has moulded her into a leading voice of her generation and an inspiration to women + youth 💃🏿thanks to her engrossing music, progressive views and brilliant live performances. With continental dominance in her sights, it’s only right we forge path with this 👸🏿,” ACE announced.

Victor Omanyala, Khaligraph Jones and Fena Gitu join other prominent Kenyan talents under ACE such as Muthoni Drummer Queen(MDQ), Barak Jacuzzi, Blinky Bill, Chris Kaiga, and Nick Mutuma.

Some photos below.