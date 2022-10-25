Firebrand lawyer Miguna Miguna was up to his usual rebellious nature on Monday, October after he refused to sign an indemnity form for an interview with the Standard Group-owned Spice FM.

Taking to social media, Miguna Miguna lamented being asked to sign the form saying he has never been asked to sign one before in his life.

An indemnity agreement is a contract that holds a business or company harmless for any burden, loss, or damage. In this arrangement, Miguna would have been held liable for any potential losses or damages caused by his comments during the interview.

“I’ve appeared on TV and radio for the past 30 years but not once has a media house – including @StandardKenya and @KTNNewsKE asked me to sign a blanket indemnity form. @SpiceFMKE has never asked any of its previous guests to sign the ridiculous form they tried to force on me!” Miguna tweeted shortly after he left the radio station.

Speaking about the issue, Standard Group General Manager – Radio Products Tom Japanni said the management only wanted Miguna to indemnify the company from any possible legal eventualities arising from the interview.

“I think it’s very unfortunate he refused to sign. We had spoken earlier on Friday and made it clear that he had to sign the indemnity form,” said Japanni.

“It is not that we don’t have confidence in his articulation of issues. He accepted and said there was no problem until he came this morning and refused to sign.”

Japanni explained that it was a precautionary measure in the context of the punitive media laws passed by the Jubilee government.

“We were coming with clean hands and expected the same from him,” added Japanni.

Miguna however denied that he had agreed to sign the indemnity form on Friday.

“The Githeri Media is desperate and malicious. I never spoke with anyone at the @StandardKenya or @SpiceFMKE on Friday, or at any other time. My assistant, Kevin, handled everything but never agreed to the ridiculous indemnity form which he received today. Not earlier,” Miguna said.

Miguna has also indicated he will be suing Standard for defamation.

Azimio Council Member @MoiGideon and his @StandardKenya team at @SpiceFMKE tried to gag and force me to give them a blanket indemnity one minute before the interview started. Of course, I refused to sign this death warrant. The hosts did not even greet me. It was a silly set up. pic.twitter.com/mUZFvbCUuf — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 24, 2022

The wanted me to indemnify @MoiGideon‘s enterprise so that: They can distort my words in the @StandardKenya but I won’t be able to sue. They can bankrupt me through fake lawsuits they intended to orchestrate using the indemnity form. Muzzle me. Not to criticize kuzimia! https://t.co/wNisTbCgnP — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) October 24, 2022