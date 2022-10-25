Raila Odinga has reportedly ordered an audit of the August General Election to understand how he lost to President William Ruto.

National Assembly Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, one of Odinga’s right-hand men, said the Azimio Coalition boss was working with national and international organisations to audit the Election to understand what happened.

“There are glaring things he has come across and the audit will reveal what happened. He will share with Kenyans at the appropriate time,” Junet said.

Junet however dismissed assertions that the audit suggests Raila Odinga will run for the presidency in 2027.

“How do you start preparing for 2027 one month after the elections? I cannot answer whether he is done contesting for the presidency. He is the only one who can answer that,” Junet said.

According to Odinga’s camp, the audit will form part of reforms that the Opposition leader intends to push.

“Mr Odinga views the push for reforms as a constant in all jurisdictions that seek to perfect and strengthen their systems, including the most established democracies. But he does not believe the push for reforms, which he intends to lead in Kenya one more time, has to be tied or lead to a presidential run,” his office said in a statement.

Junet also dismissed reports that Raila is facing rebellion within ODM as well as losing grip of his supporters.

“People positioning themselves for positions in Parliament and committee membership is not rebellion,” the Suna East MP said.