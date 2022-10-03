The exiled General Miguna Miguna has ascertained that there is an ongoing fundraiser for his forthcoming grand homecoming.

This after a poster emerged on social media over the weekend, inviting wellwishers to contribute funds to a Paybill number.

“Justice for Miguna is justice for all Kenyans,” the poster read in part.

A majority of Kenyans online dismissed the poster as a fake scam by a fraudster before Miguna Miguna on Saturday confirmed its authenticity.

“They are not conmen. They are honest Kenyans trying to raise funds legally from those willing to give freely in order to accord me the homecoming they are planning. There is nothing dishonest about that. I only associate with people of integrity. And this is integrity,” Miguna tweeted

After nearly 5 years in exile, Miguna Miguna is expected back in the country on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6am.

He had earlier indicated he would depart from Canada on Monday, October 24, and arrive Tuesday, October 25 but it seems he couldn’t wait any longer.