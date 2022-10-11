Michelle Ntalami has answered the one question so many people have been asking; is she a lesbian?

“So many people have been wondering if I am a lesbian, the answer is I am not. I am androsexual. This is a person who is strictly attracted to masculine energy irrespective of gender. And because of this, I am part of the LGBTQ community as a supporter and someone who has a member of the community,” she says.

The Marini Naturals also spoke about her past highly publicized relationship and why it failed.

“With all due respect to that relationship, it was a very healthy and positive one from the start despite how it ended and the reasons why it ended. It was not a toxic relationship. And since then the question I have been asked a lot is if I date men. And the answer is yes, I also date men,” she said in an interview with the Nation.

“A lot of people have wanted to know why the relationship did not work out and all I can say is that for me deceit, infidelity, or breach of trust is not something that I take lightly and that is what that person did to me.”

The popular Instagram personality recently posted a video with a mystery man, which she says a new beginning after the breakup.