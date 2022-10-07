Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has called out various State agencies for correcting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in public.

This comes after Kenya Airways became the latest parastatal to negate statements made by Rigathi Gachagua.

In a TV interview on Sunday, the DP claimed the national carrier was under “State Capture”.

“We have had discussions with Kenya Airways and they have the highest fares on the continent and their planes are always full but they make losses. We are trying to deal with that State capture so that we can bring down the cost of the operations of the airline so that they can make profits,” Riggy G said.

But KQ Chairman Michael Joseph on Wednesday dismissed Rigathi’s claims that they were paying above-market rate fees for services offered to the airline. He also mentioned that KQ Board and Management have been engaging with the lessors to reduce the overall costs of aircraft lease rentals.