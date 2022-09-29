Leader of Opposition Raila Odinga has called on international investigative agencies such as INTERPOL to investigate the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru.

The ODM leader noted that Gicheru’s untimely death under mysterious circumstances came when he was awaiting ICC judgment over alleged involvement in witness interference in Kenya’s 2007/08 PEV case.

The former prime minister, while condoling with the family of Gicheru, called for conclusive investigations into his death to avoid a cover-up.

“The Rt Hon Raila Odinga takes this opportunity to express his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr Gicheru. Mr Odinga calls for a thorough and credible investigation to uncover the circumstances of Mr Gicheru’s death and his son’s illness. Mr Gicheru’s death comes in the wake of others who have been associated with the ICC cases, especially high profile witnesses,” Raila said through the spokesman of his campaign secretariat, Makau Mutua.

“This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing. To avoid a cover-up in Kenya, we call upon international investigative agencies, including Interpol, to lead the investigation. This is particularly so because the case has international implications as Mr. Gicheru was in the custody of the ICC at the time of his death. Kenya is a party to the ICC statute and should fully cooperate with the investigation,” added Odinga.