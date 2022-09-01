Beginning Friday, September 2, motorists in Nairobi will pay parking fees using a new system developed by the county government.

This follows a directive by Nairobi Governor Sakaja to server the county’s ties wih the Kenya Revenue Authority(KRA).

Sakaja on Monday said he had reverted the revenue collection function back to the county government. This means the parking payment platform that has been in use under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) will be phased out.

Currently, motorists dial *647# to pay parking fees, which is directly linked to a KRA account.

Director of parking at the Nairobi City County Tom Tinega said creators of the new system were refining it before it is rolled out out to the public.

“We are finalising our systems and the public will be notified before the end of the week of the new shortcode that they will be using in paying for their parking fees,” Tinega said.

The Director also noted they are disengaging KRA because they did not know how much was being collected.

“We were never allowed to know how the system was operating or even have a hint of how much had been collected in a day,” he said.

Sakaja also noted that the taxman was not meeting set targets previously attained by county officials when they were in charge of revenue collection.