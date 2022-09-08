“Losing weight is easy.” These are the encouraging words of content creator Deborah Chebet Rono after she achieved a remarkable body transformation.

Chebet, who began documenting her fitness journey on Instagram late last year, shared her weight loss tips on Thursday.

She noted that her fans were inspired by her fitness journey. To show her gratitude, Chebet detailed how she lost weight to help others who might want to do the same.

“It’s been 5 months through my fitness journey and the love and support you guys have given me is the most amazing thing I’ve experienced this year you really pushed me 😩🙏🏾 I’m so grateful

“Now I want to help you because being the best version of yourself is the biggest flex! So many of you saying I Inspired you I don’t even know how to fathom that like!!” She wrote.

In addition to revealing her weight loss secrets, the former NRG radio presenter shared photos of her new toned figure.

Below are Rono’s 8 weight loss tips and the pics.

“Losing weight is easy girl let me tell you 💗💗💗

1. Do not eat so much at night let your body rest if you can stop by 8 pm latest the better

2. Cardio is your best friend whether it’s walking running skipping, taking the goddamn stairs at your job/building do it!!

3. Understand that it is a PROCESS and it takes time for real!! So lower your expectations BUT push yourself EVERY time

4. Eat your vegetables and proteins with fruits. Thoseee !! Will build you!!

5. Find a diet plan that is EASY for you to stay in a calorie deficit without feeling hungry all the time

6. LIFT WEIGHTS or LIFT YOUR BODY WEIGHT!!! (Calisthenics or pilates or yoga)

7. Take your damn WATER !!

8. Love your body through it 💕

Finally CONSISTENCY BABY”