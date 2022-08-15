Nancy Njeri Muriithi is a cybersecurity expert and consultant and has been working in the cybersecurity space for two years now.

Njeri is passionate about technology, application security and software development. She also mentors students in universities across the country.

Ms Njeri shares her career path with the Sunday Nation.

Tell us about your childhood and educational background.

I am the second born in a family of three. I have an elder brother and a younger one who is in high school. We grew up in Embu where I attended both my primary and secondary education.

I then joined Kenyatta University for my undergraduate studies. I also pursued industry certifications by Cisco, Google and Microsoft in security.

My parents and siblings have been very supportive and instrumental in my education and career journey.

Share with us your career journey

My interest in security developed gradually while I was still in campus. I did freelance software developer projects till I got to third year and was sponsored by Cisco to take CCNA Routing & Switching and Cisco cybersecurity Ops.

The same year, I started working at RCD Africa as head of outreach and trainer KU chapter; in this role, I mainly led and trained sessions in my school for women empowerment in STEM. Six months later, I started working as a CTO for women in STEM network and led the technology department.

I used my skills in tech to enable the organization to reach its financial and marketing goals using an innovative approach.

I then joined Shehacks KE as a campus ambassador where I led cybersecurity training and boot camps to share my knowledge in security. After I graduated, I started coordinating campus and high school mentorship and technical programs for Shehacks KE.

I have also worked as a mentor for M-Pesa Foundation Academy. I actively guided and trained students on how to get started in their tech careers and how best to leverage on skills taught in school.

Last year, I started my cybersecurity consultancy job. I am currently working remotely as a cybersecurity consultant for a company in Paris. The organization deals with code security platform for the DevOps generation. With automated secrets detection and remediation, the platform enables Dev, Sec, and Ops to advance together towards the Secure Software Development Lifecycle.

My role revolves around testing the organization’s cybersecurity measures, and then design and implement a better defense.

I would encourage anyone in the cybersecurity and tech industry to keep learning as there are many resources available online. They should also volunteer as much as they can in tech community related work. It really helps in building networks.

I’m actively seeking new opportunities to grow and advance in my career.

What has been the key driver of your growth?