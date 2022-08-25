The Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi have been closed for more than a week ahead of the hearing of presidential election petitions.

The court will temporarily host the Supreme Court sittings during the hearing of the nine Presidential petitions challenging William Ruto’s win in the August 9 presidential polls.

The proceedings will be held at the Milimani Law Court Ceremonial Hall, unlike the previous petitions where the hearing happened at the Supreme Court Building. This is due to Covid-19 pandemic regulations.

As a result, the Judiciary has closed the Milimani Law Courts for 11 days with effect from Friday August 26.

The Judiciary directed that during the 11-day period, urgent matters will be dealt with on online platforms.