Roots Party presidential running mate Justina Wamae grabbed headlines last week when her party leader Professor Wajackoyah summoned her to face disciplinary action for ridiculing the party and congratulating president-elect William Ruto.

Wamae, 35, spoke in an interview about the fallout, Ruto, Roots Party manifesto, Marijuana, and more.

Do you agree with everything that was written in the Roots Party manifesto?

Let me first say what drew me to send an application (to be Prof Wajackoyah’s running mate). In 2017, we saw Prof Ogwada Ogot on national TV trying the conversation on the legalisation of marijuana. And he was so passionate about it. And I began doing my research. Perhaps that explains why I came to be knowledgeable about legalisation and regulation on marijuana. And then in 2019, we saw the then Kibra MP Ken Okoth also advocate for use of medicinal marijuana. Then there was Prof Wajackoyah. So, all these leaders, I can honour them because they are the pioneers of this conversation and how we can make use of this versatile product or plant.

When I sent in my application and was told that I was successful and subsequently named as running mate, I looked up legalisation and regulation of marijuana. But I knew I needed to put effort in terms of destigmatising — moving away from consumption but using this versatile plant for industrial use. Our aim was to liberate the youth from the yokes of unemployment and rid our country of debt and high taxes.

Do you still believe in the manifesto?

Yes. To the 61,969 Kenyans who voted for us, that means that you believed in our agenda. You believed that we were going to create employment.

Do you believe the recent election was free, fair, and credible?

The election was free, fair, and credible in line with the mandate of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). I say so because IEBC has really been engaging all stakeholders in the process. And I remember at one point, the very end, I attended a meeting where all presidential candidates, their running mates and their representatives had been called at the Bomas of Kenya. I believe that what came to Bomas as Forms 34A and what was uploaded in the portal was a true reflection of what Kenyans wanted in terms of leadership.

Your party leader, while at Bomas, said he won’t accept results without the other four commissioners. Was this the party’s decision or his own?

I didn’t hear that part. But what I heard is him congratulating the president-elect (Dr William Ruto of UDA). Being presidential candidates, we had the privilege of our agents going in to sign Form 34C (that has the presidential results), and when they went in, of course they saw the tally and they saw who had won. So, when our agent came back, we asked, “So what is the final verdict?” They told us. So, by mere fact of him greeting the President-elect and telling him “wewe ni mwanaume” (you are a real man), it was a way of sending congratulations.

You have also congratulated the president-elect…

Yes, four days later. My party leader did it on the first day, but I delayed because I wanted to listen to different opinions and what Kenyans think. And then, I saw the international community, our neighbours, and everyone was congratulating Dr Ruto. For me, because my boss had already done it, he (Prof Wajackoyah) had shown leadership and direction.

Have you spoken to Dr Ruto or met him after the results were announced?

No, not in person or on phone.

You seem to be in trouble with your party for congratulating him. What made you do it?

I am not seeking anything from the president-elect. I’m just doing what is noble; just what demonstrates leadership. Even if it were Azimio la Umoja’s (presidential candidate) Raila Odinga who had won, I would have congratulated him. If it were Agano Party, I would too..