Lang’ata MP-elect Jalang’o provided an update on his former employees Eli Omundu Khumundu and Morrison Litiema, saying they are struggling in the village after he fired them for stealing from him.

The media personality said it hurts him that Eli and Morrison are going through a difficult time even though they betrayed his trust and returned some of the money they stole.

“It hurts me so much what they’re going through…if you can check their Instagram, it hurts me so much if I can show you the messages they write. I forgave them, nikawaambia they can go on with their lives…wanataka kurudi job tena, if it were you, would you bring them back? Mtu mwenye ulimtoa chini kwa maisha mpaka penye amefika,” Jalango said on his YouTube channel.

Jalas also said it hurts that Eli and Morrison, who were always dependable, lost their way.

“You know they betrayed one of the biggest trust we ever had together…it hurts me so much that walipotea. Unajua shetani aliingililia vijana wangu bana, and they stole a lot of money from me,” said the former Kiss FM presenter.

Jalango also shared one of the messages he received from Eli begging him to rehire him.

It read in part:

“Hallo sir, aki naomba msamaha sana na ninajutia makosa makubwa mkubwa wangu, nilidanganywa aki na sikuwa na hiyo nia ya wizi tumetoka mbali sana urafiki yetu na undugu usiishie hapo tafadhali sana nateseka Bungoma mheshimiwa naomba tu. Nisaidia tu mkubwa wagu sitawai rudi kosa kama io sir. Watoto adi sai ata shule hawajaingia, huku niliona kukaa Nairobi bila kazi ni ngumu ilibidi nirudi tu ushago tu sir…naomba unisamehe tu sir… “

Jalang’o noted that the duo stole his money at the worst possible time as he was in the middle of his campaign trail.

“These guys stole money from me at a time I need money the most. Unaeza imagine umepanga mkutano unataka kuenda kwa mkutano…wamama elfu moja wamekaa chini, umeshajipanga unakuja kwa gari unaangalia hivi, pesa ya mkutano ya kulipa hall, fare ya wamama, ya kuenda kununua chakula ya kuwapatia, yote imeibwa,” Jalas recounted.

“Hakuna kitu hawakuwa nayo. When people have lifted you kutoka kwa umaskini hadi pahali umefika, do not betray that kind of friendship.”