There are many things that can be said about Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga. But one undeniable thing that you cannot take away from the firebrand opposition leader is his consistency.

The former Prime Minister has lost the Presidential Elections a record five times, in 1997, 2007, 2013, 2017 and last week. If this isn’t consistency then I don’t know what is.

The loss to William Ruto is probably the most painful one, given that Raila had the backing of the State and he was facing off against his former political student.

Furthermore, Raila chose a woman running mate from “the mountain”, which many would have expected to tilt the tyranny of numbers in his favour. Surely, this had to be it.

But it’s a cruel world, and Odinga once again finds himself in the corridors of justice disputing the outcome of the presidential election.

Many of his supporters, especially in Nyanza where he is a regional kingpin, must also be gutted that their highly anticipated trip to Canaan is well and truly over after five valiant attempts. Perhaps, it’s time to accept that Raila may not be the Joshua to take them over the Jordan River.

As Raila supporters continue to go through all the stages of his fresh loss before acceptance, a story has been told of how one such supporter loudly rebuked IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati in church.

The story was narrated by one @Gathenya on Twitter, and other Twitter users still don’t know whether to laugh or be sad.

According to Gathenya, it is a true story because he witnessed and played a major role in the debacle at Holy Family Basilica on Friday. We cannot verify his claims but you can count on us to share a story well-written.

Read it below and some Twitter comments thereafter.

******************************************

“But being a Baba supporter is a calling. You invest a lot physically, emotionally, mentally, and, I guess, financially. Some Baba supporters out there are not ok, and they are not speaking it out.

TRUE STORY. So, last Friday I am at Holy Family Basilica for the 6.30am Mass. I am seated at the front, the wing where the choir sits but on the farthest column of pews. It’s all fine and the priest is going about his thing in a wonderful manner. We get to that part just before Consecration. You know that part where the priest goes like “inueni mioyo” and we respond “tumeinua kwa Bwana”.

For most people, at that time, they enter into another world, most likely with their eyes closed and picking speed as they head towards the climax of the Mass; Consecration. Tuko hapo sasa. Then suddenly, I hear some noises from a lady on the pew in front of me. Just like me, she was seated on a whole pew by herself.

The lady shouts “Chebukatiiii” once. At first, I didn’t process what I just heard, and I thought it was an episode of one of those wenye hushikwa (au ni kukamatwa) na Roho. She then makes another scream “Chebukatiii Repent” and at that moment I realized I was in for more than I had bargained for.

For me, such drama in church is a first. I have no idea what to do. At this point, what I imagined was the whole Church, turned to face my direction. I decided to pretend not be aware of what was happening and kept my eyes on the priest but the ears on the lady. You remember the way you or your friends in school made some stupid comments during assembly or in class (I was a master in this) and guys would break into laughter, and you would look at the teachers with a straight face pretending not be aware of what was happening? That was me against the church.

I hoped the lady would calm down and I didn’t have to do anything. Nilijua sijui! The lady continued screaming “Chebukatiiii you are making this country burn”, “Chebukatiii Repent” A gentleman dashed from a pew in front of her to try and contain her. The lady resists and decides to sit on the floor. Now the priest has stopped the Mass. Two other gentlemen join in and try to lift her to stand and escort her out. The lady continues shouting and makes some moves to undress.

At that point, I couldn’t resist the call anymore. I was ‘touched’ and called to the ‘ministry’. I joined the men. I grabbed her by the legs to contain the skirt and together we lifted her up. Ever carried a fellow who fainted in a crowd? That’s how we carried her; one guy holding the head, another at the left armpit, another the right armpit and me by the knees to firmly put the legs together and prevent the skirt from misbehaving. All this time she was screaming and cursing Chebukati.

For those who know Holy Family Basilica, you can imagine the long walk from the area around the altar to the front door with our screaming friend. Kibarua hicho. Finally we got out and didn’t know what to do with her. One of the gentlemen proposed we hand her over to the ‘soldiers’ to calm her down. That we did. I went back to the Church and couldn’t get back to my seat.

For some strange reason, I felt like the drama was mine and didn’t want face the congregation again. I stood at the back for the remaining part of the Mass. As soon as the priest was done with the final blessing, I didn’t wait for him to exit the altar area; I was out of the church. I could not imagine guys stopping me outside the church to ask me what the drama was about. And of course, I did not follow up with the ‘soldiers’ what happened to the lady after we left her in their custody.

But in hindsight, I think I should have followed up on that case. That lady needed help and I pray she gets help from some source soon. For those in our midst who may have joined Baba’s camp recently and you are not accustomed to the kind of loss you are having to deal with, you are advised to seek professional help maumivu yakizidi. Na Kwa wale wamezoea hii maneno like my friend @OcholaTheOne, please help your compatriots with the survival strategy; we need all Kenyans up and well.”

But being a Baba supporter is a calling. You invest a lot physically, emotionally, mentally, and, I guess, financially. Some Baba supporters out there are not ok, and they are not speaking it out. TRUE STORY. So, last Friday I am at Holy Family Basilica for the 6.30am Mass. I am — Gathenya (@GATHENYA) August 21, 2022

respond “tumeinua kwa Bwana”. For most people, at that time, they enter into another world, most likely with their eyes closed and picking speed as they head towards the climax of the Mass; Consecration. Tuko hapo sasa. Then suddenly, I hear some noises from a lady on the pew — Gathenya (@GATHENYA) August 21, 2022

My dear, I’m coming from therapy. The whole feeling is a total mess. Tulienda Komaa kuomba. Chebukati will soon hear from our prayers😂😂😂 I’m okay now though, but still fragile. Nimeondokea any news that can trigger. God ndio dere✌🏿 — Marion (@maelwak) August 22, 2022

Some lady in ’07 drove the children out the house, locked herself inside the bouse and proceeded to shout from the window for days, “Kibaki ni mwizi.” 🤣🤣🤣 — Lord Wra (@pmwathi) August 22, 2022

This baba depression is real, from Uhuru to Karua to the common Baba sympathiser in the street. Guys, come down from the high horse and face the reality. Baba lost and life has to go on! — Hope Makena (@Homaks) August 22, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂there could have been 2 drama women one shouting chebukati and one laughing uncontrollably coz wtf — Eymar_mwikali (@eymar_john) August 22, 2022