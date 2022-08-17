Musician-turned politician Charles Njagua alias Jaguar has ‘reverted to default settings’ after failing to retain his ‘Mheshimiwa’ title.

Jaguar lost his Starehe MP seat to Jubilee’s Amos Mwago in the just-concluded Elections.

No sooner had the elections concluded than Jaguar broke his long musical hiatus, releasing a new song on Tuesday, August 16.

Dubbed ‘Nitume’, Jaguar has teamed up with Uganda’s Ambassada to spread hope, peace and love.

“Just dropped my new single #Nitume after a long break. I collaborated on this with my brother @ambassadaofficial from Uganda. It’s Now Available on YouTube (link in bio),” Jaguar announced.

It remains to be seen if ‘Nitume’ is the first of many releases to come from Jaguar now that he is not a legislator.

Check out ‘Nitume’ below.