Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has appealed to Kenyans to put the commission’s staff in their prayers.

With days to the General Election, Chebukati acknowledged the tough task lying ahead for IEBC officials.

He spoke during a prayer meeting with members of the clergy on Wednesday, noting that their families suffer in silence.

“We have walked a long journey but with your prayers these five days…for me they look very long…but I believe with your prayers we shall keep going,” said Chebukati. “Behind the scenes for all of us are our families, the ones who suffer silently, you may not know but our wives and children need prayers because in whatever we do, they also have their friends and belong to various groups. They need prayers so that they can stand with us in this journey,” he appealed. The electoral body’s chairman said IEBC staffers go through a lot of harassment and they need prayers to keep going.