Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati has appealed to Kenyans to put the commission’s staff in their prayers.
With days to the General Election, Chebukati acknowledged the tough task lying ahead for IEBC officials.
He spoke during a prayer meeting with members of the clergy on Wednesday, noting that their families suffer in silence.
“We have walked a long journey but with your prayers these five days…for me they look very long…but I believe with your prayers we shall keep going,” said Chebukati.
“Pray for the commission to remain strong and that the decisions we make are full of wisdom and acceptable to all. Please pray for the staff of the IEBC and those involved in the voting exercise, they go through a lot of harassment. To me, they are the real heroes when they perform their duties.”
Chebukati added: “Please pray for the IEBC staff involved in the national tallying centre, the returning officers in the 47 counties and 290 constituencies, the clerks who will be at polling stations, the presiding officers.
“Police also need prayers because without them we cannot manage this process. Right now they are escorting ballot papers to various polling stations and they need prayers to work for the good of the country.”