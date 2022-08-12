Celebrity singer Akothee was full of praise for radio personality Jalang’o following his win in the just concluded General Elections.

Jalas is the new MP-elect for Lang’ata constituency after trouncing the incumbent Nixon Korir, who conceded defeat on Wednesday.

“From the results that we’ve tallied at the Generali centre, my competitor Jalango has a lead and I want to congratulate him as he prepares to take the mantle and move Langata forward,” Korir said.

“To the people of Lang’ata, I sincerely thank you for according me an opportunity to be your Member of Parliament for the last 5 years.”

Following Korir’s concession, singer Akothee took to social media to congratulate her close friend Jalang’o.

“MY PROMOTER WHO PAYS ME millions for his LUO FESTIVAL And treats me the way Artiste should be treated without negotiating 🥰🥰” Akothee started her message.

Check Out – ‘Chopper, Limousine, Presidential Suite…’ Akothee’s Outrageous Demands to Perform at Luo Festival

She went on: “I have always wanted to have a man who wakes up at 5.00 am and goes to bed late. A man who does his things his own way, knows no inheritance nor favors. A man who has himself against the world. The go-getter, the winner and a fighter. The vision bearer.”

Akothee noted youths should take valuable lessons from Jalango’s work ethic and drive.

“I looked at Jalang’o during campaigns and I could see the weight on his shoulders aah osiepnani😍 Youths should learn from you. I am one of your proud friends, 👏 Congratulations JATELO they call you Phelo! I call you baby. MHESHIMIWA Congratulations kendo. I love you @jalango,” Akothee professed.