A group of Kenyans has already filed a petition seeking to block Deputy President William Ruto from ascending to power in case he wins the August 9 General Election.

The 11 petitioners have fied their application before the Supreme Court through lawyer Kibe Mungai. They argue that the swearing-in of Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua would be a violation of the Constitution.

According to the petitioners, the two Kenya Kwanza principals do not pass the integrity test as enshrined in Chapter Six of the Constitution.

“Given the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution, swearing in of the 1st and 2nd Respondents to office will constitute a flagrant violation of Articles 3, 4 and 10 of the Constitution,” reads the petition.

“Unless and until this Honourable Court has determined the constitutionality of the registration and gazettement of the 1st and 2nd Respondents as candidates, it would amount to aiding and abetting illegalities if the Respondents are sworn into office in the event that they get elected.”

The matter awaits further court directions.