Gospel musician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati says he is fearing for his life after allegedly receiving threats from his political opponent.

The Mathare MP aspirant took to social media to claim he had been attacked by rowdy goons hired by his opponent.

Bahati showed off a torn Jubilee shirt to prove his claims of being roughed up.

“Today has been one of the hardest days in my campaign life and the hardest day in my political career, you know I have gone through a lot over the last couple of days and God is good, God is faithful we are here.

“It started with getting a lot of challenges and fights of course from my opponent who wanted them to take away my ticket which I was given, the other side they brought propaganda that I had stepped down which I refused.

Bahati continued; “I have been receiving threats… Some goons were sent to mishandle me, ripping my Jubilee shirt.”

The singer however said he would remain steadfast in his Mathare MP bid.

“I am fighting for the people of Mathare. I had a job as a musician but the people of Mathare are going through a lot of struggles.

“I urge my Mathare people even if they keep fighting me, do not give up. 9th August our lives will never be the same again. Let’s bring change and let’s vote for one of our own. If someone fears me that much to an extent of sending people and threatening my life, clearly he knows that I will help the people of Mathare.”