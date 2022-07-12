Kriz Beatz, born Chris Alvin Sunday, is a Nigerian producer best known for producing “Pana” by Tekno. Kriz Beatz was in Kenya recently on his tour of East Africa.

What are you looking forward to during your stay here?

Besides promoting my music, I am on a meet-the-people tour. I like the people here, the vibe is cool, and meeting my fans is great. I am also working on music with local artistes; I was in the studio with Tanasha the other day, and my brother Bien and I will also be working on something.

Your third project King Of New Wave is on the way. How did you come up with the title?

I came up with the name after we did Tekno’s Pana record. It started a new wave of sound called Pon Pon, which is Afrobeats and Electronic Dance music. So it was just me acknowledging this and taking this to the next level.

What does ‘New Wave’ entail?

It is this sound I have been championing that includes everything great coming out of Africa right now. It is a time in Africa where we are doing amazing stuff – from music, media, culture, and vibes, it is a dope time to come from Africa. I am proud to be part of it all.

Your catalogue has realised over three billion streams across all platforms, and you have been privileged to work with the most revered artistes globally. Who in Nigeria and globally would you still like to work with?

That would be Kanye West. He is an amazing producer with a lot of ideas. It almost happened once but plans fell through. That is my goal right now – to work with him before the end of next year.

Tell us about your latest single, ‘Wild Party’.

That was a dope record, which I enjoyed creating. I linked up with Bella and Shmurda, and we created magic. The song, like the EP KONW, is all about bringing the East and West together, so I felt we accomplished that with this record. I am not a fan of sending music over email, I would rather meet the artiste and get to vibe with each other. I want fans to dance and feel good when they hear it.

Have you evolved from your 2020 LP ‘African Time’?

I think I have become a better producer. I have been living life and not taking people and time for granted. The main takeaway from African Time was that some people said I only work with people that have huge numbers, so on this one, I am motivated only by music. It is about good music. Until I feel it, it is not a song. That is why I got artistes like Fave – pure talented people – to create amazing music. I just got a big cheque from a song I did years ago, and that was cool. But spending time with people I love, putting time into my craft, and taking care of my people has been most inspiring.

What is the secret to being a successful music producer?

Producers should focus on mastering their craft, and the rest will come. The money, the opportunities, the big collaborations – these things come naturally when you are prepared. Just work on getting better every day, and the results will show. People will respect your work more when you focus on quality.

What has been your wow moment?

When I bought my manager a car, I was exhilarated. That feeling cannot be replaced. I am big on empowering people close to me because I would not have gotten here alone. It takes their hard work and belief in me, so to spread my rewards means a lot to me.

Who is the funniest artiste, producer or songwriter you have worked with?

I have been in the studio with a lot of people, and I do not have a favourite. Every moment serves its purpose, and every artiste is unique. I am however huge on energy, and I love being in the studio with talented and creative people; each gives me a different feeling, and/or idea, and that makes me grow as a musician. When I worked with Diamond Platinumz, he hyped me up, telling his manager, “This guy is so crazy good”. And when I worked with Tanasha, she asked me; “… how do you even come up with this stuff, how does your mind work like this?” So it is all just good vibes.

What are you currently listening to?

I am huge on beats. I am in a zone where I am creating music, so I am listening to my stuff.

Quick Fire questions:

Favourite film?

Clash of the Titans

Favourite actor?

Gerard Butler

Soundtrack to your life?

Don’t Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin or Pharrell’s Happy

Would you do Only Fans?

No. I do not want her showcasing things she should only show me to the world for a fee. But I support Only Fans. I am even subscribed to a few people.

Person you text the most?

My manager.

How do you practice self-love?

I treat myself a lot, I like going on vacations.

Song you wish you wrote?

Ganja Farmer by Marlon Asher.

First job you ever had?

I made beats for a friend in my dorm room at the university. I have never done a nine-to-five job.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I love going to the Gentleman’s Club. I am a premium member there.

What skill do you wish you had?

None. I am the type of person who is ambitious in going for information. If I want to know something, I will chase after it. But if I have to, I guess playing the trumpet.

What do you splurge on the most?

Studio equipment. I am always buying stuff for my studio, to make my music more appealing.

Craziest thing someone did for you?

A girl (she is famous) once bought me a Mercedes C300. Her parents did not even have a car and she did that for me. When girls like you they spend on you. It is crazy.

You know you are in love when?

I am calling you every night. I am busy, so if I am doing that you got me.