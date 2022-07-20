Tuesday night marked the Deputy President debate, which was honored by all candidates. The first debate featured running mates whose candidates are polling lower than 5%, while the second one featured the two top running mates, namely Martha Karua of Azimio and Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza.

For the most part, the debate did not disappoint, although most viewers thought that the important issues were not given enough time.

On social media, there was no agreement on who won the night, particularly in Karua and Gachagua’s debate. However, most Twitter polls had Gachagua ahead.

Going into the debate, the Mathira MP was seen as an underdog, which is perhaps a reason as to why more people thought he performed well.

During and after the debate, there was enough banter to last weeks, and below we have sampled some of the funniest.

James Smart: What is state capture?

Gachagua: pic.twitter.com/imte3h2OXw — Quagmire (@esirlittle) July 19, 2022

Shawtty for Azimio thought she’d have it easy tonight until Gachagua said… pic.twitter.com/kWYMnL4EnZ — Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) July 19, 2022

JAMES SMART: "What is the cost of kerosene today?" GACHAGUA: "I don't go to the supermarkets." We've finally found a Baba Mboga who thinks that kerosene is sold in supermarkets. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 19, 2022

Gachagua giving out chapos in a rally was him preparing to spill beans today. It was all coordinated. — Kimanzi®™ (@Kimanzi_) July 19, 2022

Where do you get the money to run the campaign Gachagua…. pic.twitter.com/b5KIcGnLgL — PEDDI WA BURGER (@edikomunga) July 19, 2022

Hapo source of wealth ilikuwa imebaki kidogo Rigathi aseme “Ni God” — Theo (@Theo_mwangi) July 19, 2022

Kenyans killing me 😂😂😂ati from Iron to NYLON😅😅😅😅 — Kimani Ichung’wah (@KIMANIICHUNGWAH) July 19, 2022

"Bwana Rigathi, what kind of a Deputy President will you be?" RIGATHI GACHAGUA: "I'm an active man, I don't take alcohol." — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 19, 2022

JAMES SMART: "Hon Gachagua, what is state capture?" RIGATHI GACHAGUA: pic.twitter.com/du11N90wV5 — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) July 19, 2022

I wish to inform Azimio to avoid these televised debates.

Haziendi poa sana nao. — COmbeta (@OmbetaC) July 19, 2022

Riggy G thinks people buy kerosene at the supermarket 😭 — Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) July 19, 2022

What’s the cost of Kerosene? “I don’t go to the supermarket” pic.twitter.com/IIFWXzeOZm — 🅴 Phantéau (@_wangwe) July 19, 2022

Riggy G trying to explain the bottom up economy pic.twitter.com/5za0eIQTXG — Mutinda (@brianmutinda_) July 19, 2022

Riggy G: The first family has taken Kenya under state capture

Interviewer: Will you go after the first family?

Riggy G the DO: 👇🏿 pic.twitter.com/3MPyXAGHHI — Wa Jah (@RevolutionStra1) July 20, 2022

Karua enjoying her youth when Rigathii was investing his money pic.twitter.com/5KgAwcvy9G — Jvcques (@kuwamocho_) July 19, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua is a perfect example that we should never underestimate anyone in life,It’s not over until it’s over. — Manoti (@MwendiaJnr) July 19, 2022

Sophia: You're simply saying you will go after the first family. Gachagua: Sijataja mtu Mimi. 😂😂😂 — Nkanata (@Elsykesh) July 19, 2022

Gachagua – I do not drink alcohol Current govt – pic.twitter.com/iUia0zXrCy — Brian Mbunde ™ (@Brianmbunde) July 19, 2022

Rigathi Gachagua: My competitor resigned when the country needed her the most. If Martha Karua couldn't work with Mwai kibai, she definitely can't work with anybody else. Malisaaaaaaaa!!!! pic.twitter.com/LZhsJ64vUf — George T. Dianoh™ (@georgediano) July 19, 2022