Tuesday night marked the Deputy President debate, which was honored by all candidates. The first debate featured running mates whose candidates are polling lower than 5%, while the second one featured the two top running mates, namely Martha Karua of Azimio and Rigathi Gachagua of Kenya Kwanza.

For the most part, the debate did not disappoint, although most viewers thought that the important issues were not given enough time.

On social media, there was no agreement on who won the night, particularly in Karua and Gachagua’s debate. However, most Twitter polls had Gachagua ahead.

Going into the debate, the Mathira MP was seen as an underdog, which is perhaps a reason as to why more people thought he performed well.

During and after the debate, there was enough banter to last weeks, and below we have sampled some of the funniest.