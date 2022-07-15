DJ Pierra Makena is unfazed by the negative reactions to photos she published on Instagram Tuesday, July 12.

The photos captured the former Tahidi actress dressed in tight purple leggings, with the outline of her genitals, otherwise known as Camel Toe, seemingly visible.

Pierra captioned the shot, “We said no filters? Sawa….🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Purple….not blue.😝”

Instagram users reacted to the photos in huge numbers, majority of whom called out DJ Pierra for what they termed provocative and indecent dressing.

“Okay, what are your intentions?” one fan posed.

Another commented: “I can see the river and its source.”

A third internet user added: “You are basically selling yourself online..anyways you always do and its not good for a mother..your privates parts are showing out..see comments below..let’s respect our bodies as women.”

“Hakuna mtu hupost bila kusorora…so weh Makena Wacha kutupima ngomaa 😂😂😂wengi wanayo na hawatendi hivyo..heshimika jamani…si Kwa ubaya ila jamani haifai hataaaa….” another opined.

Pierra Makena Claps Back

The following day, Pierra Makena moved to cool down the rising temperatures with a statement telling off her naysayers.

Pierra explained she struggled with weight issues years ago but she has since embraced body positivity. She mentioned she doesn’t give a rat’s ass what people think.

“SWEETHEARTS MKO AJE LEO? Listen….years ago I was dead terrified about what will people say!! I Was overweight.I got trolled and people’s opinion became my daily bread… I covered myself. I was not proud of myself and I hated me all because of few people’s opinions.

“One day I turned around and realised that I don’t need to take it. And my life changed. I started loving me and everything that is me. So if today you see me doing me, with all due respect keep your opinion of me to yourself.. on a scale of 2017 to now I DGAF. Otherwise NAWALOMBOTOVU!!!!!! ION I have a new work out plan if you want to join me…..” Pierra concluded.