Sauti Sol’s protégés Bensoul and Nviiri The Storyteller have disclosed how they made their first million.

Both singers became millionaires in their early 20s. Bensoul, 26, says he made his first million when he was just 20 years old.

“I held my first million a long time ago when I used to make jingles and adverts for companies,” Bensoul said.

“It is a beautiful feeling and you realise people recognise your work and talent. I made it from my talent, not some funny business like money laundering or stealing from people.”

Nviiri on the other hand got his first million after signing with the Sol Generation record label in 2019.

“In 2019 is when I managed to make my million from the music career,” the ‘Pombe Sigara’ hitmaker said.

Bensoul also spoke about becoming a dad, with his baby Tifanny Muikambiacounting weeks until she delivers their baby girl.

“I feel nice and I am ready to be a dad. Life is about planning. When life presents a corner for you, you go with that. If it brings forth a mountain, you climb with it,” Bensoul said.