‘Extra Extra’ These are the words that perfectly describe Anita Nderu’s pregnancy reveal.

Following months of speculation, Anita Nderu on Monday finally let the cat out of the bag that she’s expecting her first child with hubby Barrett Raftery.

And she did it in style, sharing a beautifully-shot glam video showcasing her bump with her whole body painted in white and covered in beads.

“Extra Extra 🗞 ft @barrettraftery ❤️” Anita Nderu captioned the pregnancy announcement video.

The former TV presenter also included the names of the huge and talented team behind the epic pregnancy reveal.

Fellow celebrities and fans alike reacted in awe to the video, and the excitement soon sprawled to Twitter.

Check out the video below and some Twitter reactions:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Nderu (@anitanderu)

Weh hio video ya Anita Nderu for her pregnancy announcement is insane! — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) July 11, 2022

Bro is this a pregnancy reveal or a movie trailer? Anita Nderu is extra pic.twitter.com/V9GcmtQH9c — Fafa Mukuru (@osoroKE) July 11, 2022

Anita Nderu’s pregnancy reveal is off the charts! So beautiful! — Nora Radford (@Saiyianara) July 11, 2022

Anita Nderu’s pregnancy announcement deserves an award. That creativity? Genius !!🔥🔥🔥 — Siobhàn (@_nekesaa) July 11, 2022

Congrats 👏 to the woman of the hour “Anita Nderu” ,you truly understand the assignment and damn you put up a show or was it a sequel. #AnitaNderu pic.twitter.com/FkSTCSBTHX — Kevin Kiugi™🔛 (@kevin_kiugi) July 11, 2022

Sasa celebrities wote will try to copy hio trailer ya Anita nderu lakini na low budget 😂 — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) July 11, 2022

Anita Nderu wins pregnancy announcement please, she’s so extra!! — Chepkeleliot🦋🤍 (@chebetafrique) July 11, 2022

Look at pregnancy announcement by Anita Nderu. Imagine what she will do with gender reveal and birthday parties. pic.twitter.com/DvueSAl3aq — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) July 11, 2022

Bro that pregnancy reveal video by Anita Nderu better than some movie trailers we’ve seen in recent times.🔥 — MCMXCVI-👑 (@thee_luttah) July 11, 2022

But the person behind that video of Anita Nderu Has Done A Good Job On It — Gabuh254 (@Gabuh_254) July 11, 2022

That pregnancy reveal video by Anita Nderu is giving. Top tier creativity🙌🏽 — MURIUKI🥶 (@MuriukiEugene) July 11, 2022

Congrats 👏 “Anita Nderu” you definitely did not come to joke. You’re always EXTRA and l like it. https://t.co/Tsjzlh9t7a — Kevin Kiugi™🔛 (@kevin_kiugi) July 11, 2022

The most beautiful baby bump reveal 😍😍 gassing to have been a part of it https://t.co/XSbFo6oymi — makanyee (@hair_houdini) July 11, 2022