‘Extra Extra’ These are the words that perfectly describe Anita Nderu’s pregnancy reveal.

Following months of speculation, Anita Nderu on Monday finally let the cat out of the bag that she’s expecting her first child with hubby Barrett Raftery.

And she did it in style, sharing a beautifully-shot glam video showcasing her bump with her whole body painted in white and covered in beads.

“Extra Extra 🗞 ft @barrettraftery ❤️” Anita Nderu captioned the pregnancy announcement video.
The former TV presenter also included the names of the huge and talented team behind the epic pregnancy reveal.
Fellow celebrities and fans alike reacted in awe to the video, and the excitement soon sprawled to Twitter.

Check out the video below and some Twitter reactions:

 

A post shared by Anita Nderu (@anitanderu)