Comedian Daniel Ndambuki ‘Churchill’ has a brand new television show dubbed ‘The Journey’.

The talk show premiered on Maisha Magic Plus CH 163 and GOtv Supa CH 8 on Saturday, June 11 at 2 PM.

Centered around ordinary to high-powered guests, the 45 minutes show will feature a different guest each week. Churchill will host the guests as they reveal their detailed emotional and inspiring stories.

The show’s premiere episode saw Churchill interview his longtime friend and radio cohost Maina Kageni.

The Journey applies rigorous inquisitiveness and sensitivity to the guest’s untold story in a lighthearted, pleasant, and playful manner.

The host’s conversational style, incorporating humour, easily puts the guests at ease as they slowly confront their past experiences, and tell the story of where they are currently, and the process of the paths they took to get there.

Maisha Magic Plus Channel Head Margaret Mathore said: “We are excited to bring this new show to our audiences who are always asking for more variety and more content.

“This show will entertain and bring issues into perspective through an interactive style and driven by one of Kenya’s top local talents. We want to tell our local home-grown stories in a way that will open the minds of our viewers and connect them to new realities.”