Nyali MP Mohammed Ali has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga, and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho of grabbing the port of Mombasa.

In a damning presser on Monday, Moha claimed the port is no longer public property as it has been taken over by the three leaders.

“I want to inform all Mombasa residents that it is official that the port of Mombasa is gone. The little that was remaining is now gone. The port is now property of three people and it has also been surrendered to the Dubai port who will be in charge of between 20 to 30 percent,” claimed Ali.

The first-time lawmaker further claimed the three politicians have turned the Kisumu, Mombasa, Lamu, Naivasha and Nairobi dry ports into private entities.

“It is now not public property anymore and as such the 80 percent labour from coast residents will not be offered. The main beneficiaries now are the Dubai port, Ali Hassan Joho, Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta,” Ali claimed.

The former investigative journalist claimed he has top-secret evidence in the form of emails and documents to support his claims.

MP Moha Ali said he will release the evidence to the public at the forthcoming United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ‘Ukombozi’ rally scheduled for Saturday at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa.

“We have the evidence on paper and have gained access to their emails and all relevant documents and we will be revealing everything at the Tononoka grounds.