The Ministry of Health (MoH) has advised Kenyans experiencing flu-like symptoms to stay at home.

This follows a widespread outbreak of the popular flu especially among Nairobi residents. Patients have been exhibiting symptoms such as a runny nose, sore throat, and aching joints.

MOH acting Director-General Dr. Patrick Amoth on Monday said those who have already contracted the flu or have flu-like symptoms should avoid public spaces to prevent a further spread.

“If you have flu-like symptoms please stay at home don’t go to work and expose other people because flu, common cold and Covid like other respiratory tract infections are highly transmissible,” he said.

Dr Amoth at the same time provided tips on how to avoid getting the flu.

“You have to keep warm and dress warmly to avoid triggering flu-like situations, avoid crowded places and gatherings, keep hydrated and keep plenty amounts of fluids, exercise regularly, and maintain hand and body hygiene,” he advised.