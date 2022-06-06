Queen Koki Kathuu is an actress and Commercial model based in Mombasa. She is best known for her acting role as Nafisa on ‘Kovu’ that airs on Maisha Magic.

She shares some fun facts about herself;

I have been acting for about three years as an extra with dialogues in most cases before I joined the Kovu Series that airs on Maisha Magic. I have also acted on Pete and other local Swahili movies.

Landing the Kovu cast was all random. I remember receiving an unknown call way past midnight and was debating whether to pick or not. For some reason I picked and they asked if I could shoot as an extra. I did not hesitate then the rest followed.

In the series, I portray Nafisa, a beautiful, smart, fearless and intelligent lady raised by her gangster mother alongside her sister. She is dating an old tycoon she fell in love with while on a gangster mission.

When not acting, you will catch me running my poultry farm in Malindi. I am also the director of Pwani Properties Ltd in Mombasa, which deals with buying and selling of properties.

I am Generation Z but I guess I am more mature than the responsibilities that caught up with me at a very early age. I started working right after high school.

I don’t define myself as a commercial model just for the sake of it like most girls do on Instagram. For me, this is part of my hustle. I have done a couple of photo shoots for different advertisements to help sell their brands.

Commercial modeling is a little bit mixed up in Kenya honestly. You can’t easily differentiate commercial models and socialites from some of the girls who claim to be the former.

My love life is inexplicable. It is my own yet I don’t understand it.