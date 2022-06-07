First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has applauded African universities for mainstreaming sports into their core activities saying, sporting engagements help in fostering societal unity and building human character and resilience.

“Sport is recognised for its great social significance, it bonds nations and communities together. Sporting activities inherently build character, and have been a key feature in keeping our human spirit alive during crises, and also for recovery from a crisis.

The First Lady who spoke on Monday at Kenyatta University when she presided over the official opening of the 10th edition of the All Africa University Games said sports provide people with opportunities to transform their lives.

“You have embraced sports as an activity that provides opportunities for people across social classes; as well as promoting inclusivity.

“As a country, we have acknowledged sports to not only be about winning or losing, it is about inclusion, teamwork and respect for opponents,” she said.

The First Lady congratulated Kenyatta University and the Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) for hosting the five-day sporting event in Kenya saying it was a great honour for the country.

“It is in this regard that the Government appreciates the efforts of Kenyatta University and all its partners for this opportunity to host the FASU Games,” First Lady Margaret Kenyatta said adding that the games will boost Africa’s recovery from the ravages of Covid-19.

“As we embark on re-energising our continent from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, events like these FASU games will serve us well”.

The First Lady encouraged participants to utilize the games to improve their performances and potential in various sports disciplines.

“Dear athletes, in the coming days you will not only have a goal of winning medals, but more importantly, you have the task of improving your own performances, and giving new heights to your own potential,” the First Lady said as she welcomed guest athletes to Kenya.

A total of 49 universities from 15 African countries are participating in more than15 sporting disciplines at the games.

Assistant Commissioner of Sports Dr Elizabeth Were who represented Sports CS Amina Mohammed said Kenya will continue to work with stakeholders to implement various reforms in sports so as to ensure the country remains a regional and global sporting powerhouse and destination of choice.

The opening ceremony was also addressed by Federation of Africa University Sports (FASU) President Nomsa Mahlangu, Federation of International University Sports (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder, Kenyatta University Chancellor Benson Wairegi and Vice Chancelor Paul Wainaina among others.