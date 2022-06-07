Detectives in Lang’ata, Nairobi are investigating the death of a varsity student whose body was found in her hostel room.

The body of 21-year-old Nicole Chemutai Serem was found in her wardrobe at Madaraka estate on Sunday, June 5.

The hostel caretaker said she had not seen the second-year student for two days, prompting her to force open the door. She told police she found Serem in her wardrobe with a scarf around her neck.

Confirming the incident, Lang’ata Sub-County Police Commander Benjamin Mwanthi said she had no visible injuries. He said preliminary investigations indicate Serem died by suicide but further investigations were ongoing to ascertain the case of death.

“Her body was found in her wardrobe and she had a scarf tied around her neck. The position of her body suggested she died by suicide. However, we can’t make any conclusions until a postmortem is conducted,” said Mwanthi.

“We did not find any suicide note on her. We are investigating it,” the Lang’ata police boss added.

Police moved the student’s body to City Mortuary pending autopsy.