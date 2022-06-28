Deputy President William Ruto says Kenya’s Health Sector is the one sector that needs the Bottom-Up approach the most.

Speaking about the Kenya Kwanza Health Agenda, DP Ruto observed that the health sector suffers from trickle down economics.

“If there’s a sector that suffers from trickle down and needs a bottom-up it’s the health sector,” he said on Monday at Catholic University.

DP Ruto noted that the majority of Kenyan patients seek services in Level 4 and Level 5 hospitals because they are apprehensive about the quality of service in smaller hospitals.

This, he said, results in overcrowding of top-level hospitals, which in turn affects service delivery.

“60 percent of patients in Kenya choose to go to referrals because there are limited experienced professionals or lack of drugs,” DP Ruto said.