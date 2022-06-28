Three suspects were on Saturday, June 25, 2022, lynched by an angry mob in the Marurui area of Kasarani in Nairobi after stealing Ksh 900,000 from an M-Pesa agent.

A police report indicates that the three robbed Joseph Kariuki Ng’ang’a at gunpoint at around 10 pm when he was closing his shop. They made away with the money, a Dell laptop worth Ksh25,000, and airtime scratch cards valued at around Ksh300,000.

The gunmen then sped off on a motorcycle, with Ng’ang’a giving chase in his vehicle along the Northern bypass towards Kiambu.

“The victim followed them with his car while hooting and calling for help where the members of public managed to get hold of the three and subjected them to mob injustice after which they all succumbed to the injuries,” the police report reads.

Police officers arrived at the scene and recovered a Jericho Pistol belonging to the National Police Service. Unfortunately, none of the stolen items were recovered.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwanzo said investigations are underway to establish the owner of the recovered pistol.

The bodies of the suspects were taken to the City mortuary awaiting identification.