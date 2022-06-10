A woman fell to her death Thursday during a domestic fight with her husband in Mathare slums in Nairobi.

Police said her husband, identified as 32-year-old Peter Kamau Kuria, pushed her from the fifth floor of a residential building at around 2 am.

“The deceased had joined Mr Kuria in his house on Thursday morning before a commotion ensued,” Nairobi police boss James Mugera said.

The pair are said to have engaged in a physical fight for more than 10 minutes before the woman fell.

Neighbours told police that they heard a loud thud on the ground floor, where they found the woman in a pool of blood.

Police said she cracked her skull and died at the scene. Detectives also found the suspect had already fled from the scene.

“He locked his house and went into hiding. We ask anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station,” said the police boss.

The woman’s body was taken to the City Mortuary for identification and an autopsy.