Kenyans will now be required to wear face masks in confined public spaces as the country battles the sixth wave of COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health(MoH) on Monday announced the return of mandatory wearing of face masks in indoor settings to curb the spread of the virus.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said members of the public will be required to wear face masks in confined public places such as PSVs, offices, supermarkets, aircraft, and places of worship.

“We have seen situations like in political indoor meetings where we are seeing super spreading of COVID-19… we also require worshippers to wear face masks when inside places of worship,” said Kagwe.

The CS at the same time urged Kenyans who have not been vaccinated to get the jab immediately.

“Those who have not been vaccinated should do so immediately. Those who have been vaccinated and need a booster shot should do so immediately,” said Kagwe.

CS Kagwe also directed that all unvaccinated travelers arriving at any port of entry into Kenya will be required to be in possession of a negative PCR test result conducted not more than 72 hours before departure.