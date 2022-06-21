Moses Kuria has accused the DP Ruto-led UDA party of sidelining and excluding other parties in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition from decision-making.

Speaking out on Sunday, the Gatudu South MP accused UDA of planning campaign rallies in Mt Kenya without involving his Chama Cha Kazi and William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Kenya which are partner parties in the coalition.

Kuria accused UDA leaders of deceit and political conmanship for their mistreatment of leaders from smaller political parties in Mt. Kenya.

“We reckon that we have a dispute. We reckon that parties from Western, Coast and Ukambani are being treated more fairly than parties which emanate from Mt. Kenya region and we think it’s an issue of utmost concern to the alliance and to William Ruto as a presidential candidate,” said Kuria.

“For example, Deputy President William Ruto was recently in Western Kenya and his campaign meetings were planned and managed by Western Kenya leaders who collaborated with UDA party officials.

“However, when it comes to planning events in the Mt Kenya region, the meetings are held exclusively by UDA party officials as we are thrown out,” he alleged.

The Kiambu gubernatorial aspirant further accused some UDA leaders of plotting against their partners from Mt Kenya.

“We find this to be dishonest and I find it to be when we talk about the politics of deceit and conmanship which made us run away from Jubilee, I find this more exemplified by what is happening against us in Mt Kenya region as opposed to what we are fighting Jubilee about.”

Moses Kuria reiterated he would continue to keep off joint Kenya Kwanza rallies especially in Kiambu until the issues are ironed out.

Kuria called for a meeting with William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua to resolve these issues.