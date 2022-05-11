Detectives in Nairobi have launched investigations into a bizarre incident where three people were found dead while embracing each other in a lodging in Nairobi’s Pipeline estate.

The bodies of the two men and a woman were discovered Monday afternoon after they failed to check out of the Chairman Lounge Guest House.

The two men were identified as Philip Murefu Simiyu aged 63 and Boniface Muchiri Waruiru aged 28 while the woman was yet to be identified as of Tuesday.

The owner of the lodging told police the trio checked in on Monday at about midnight.

When they failed to check out, an attendant went to check on them but there was no response. The management then alerted the police who arrived at the scene and broke in through the window at around 2 pm Monday.

According to a witness and a police officer, the three were found holding each other. One of the men was also bleeding from the mouth and nose.

Police termed the incident a puzzle, with preliminary suspicion pointing to a cultic suicide. Detectives said there was no sign of a break-in or struggle in the room, indicating the possibility of suicide.

Detectives from homicide said they were tracing the families of the deceased to establish what could have happened.

“The postmortem will tell us if they took poison or what happened in the room. For now, we do not know what could have led to the deaths,” said the head of Nairobi DCI Paul Wachira.