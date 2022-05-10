Two domestic workers were Monday arraigned in court and charged with stealing from their employer in Karen, Nairobi.

Ruth Kageha Livole and Violet Engesa Aluse allegedly stole three golden rings from Atog Amos Agok Juac-a South Sudanese entrepreneur – between April 15 and April 21 at Tipuwama Apartment.

The court also heard they stole a black carrier bag that contained USD$280,000 (approximately Sh32,502,400).

State Prosecutor James Machira also told Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi that out of the amount, only Sh3 million was recovered.

Mr Machira also mentioned that Ruth Kageha and Violet Engesa were arrested in Bungoma and Nairobi counties respectively after a seven-day search.

The court heard that Police Constable Pamela Kaari arrested Ms Engesa in Riruta, Nairobi County, on April 28. She was found in possession of $5,000 (Sh580,000).

PC Pamela then proceeded to Kamukuywa in Bungoma County on April 29, where she arrested Ms Livole and recovered $25,000 (Sh2.9 million) from her.

The accused women pleaded not guilty at the Milimani Law courts. In their defense, the house helps claimed that had been working for the complainant for over a year without getting their salary.

Ms Livole was freed on a Sh5 million bond while Ms Aluse was granted a bond of Sh2 million.