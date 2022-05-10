Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has taken issue with the Electoral Commission(IEBC) blocking civil servants from being selected as running mates in the upcoming Elections.

Moses Kuria has also moved to court to challenge the Commission’s decision to limit the selection of running-mates within the sponsoring political or coalition party of the main candidate.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader sued IEBC through lawyer Geoffrey Omenke after the commission prevented him from nominating a civil servant as his running-mate in the Kiambu gubernatorial race.

According to Kuria, the requirements violate the aspirants’ freedom to nominate a running-mate of his/her choice.

Kuria argues that the decision of the IEBC is based on provisions of section 43(5) of the Elections Act.