Two students have been arrested for attacking and injuring one of their teachers at the Maraba Secondary School in Aldai Constituency, Nandi County.

The arrests came a day after teachers at the school down their tools on Tuesday and marched to the Aldai Sub-county education offices to demand action against the students.

Officials from the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers(KUPPET) in Nandi county also joined the protest and threatened to withdraw their members from the school if their security would not be guaranteed.

The students attacked their Biology and Agriculture teacher with blunt objects last week, fracturing his right hand. He was on his way home at night.

The students have since been identified as Josphat Kiplimo, 22, and Collins Kipruto, 18. They are said to have attacked their teacher for reprimanding them for disrupting the queue during lunchtime.

Kiplimo and Kipruto were locked up in Kobujoi Police Station awaiting arraignment.