Teachers at Maraba Secondary School in Nandi County staged a protest Tuesday after one of their own was attacked by students.

The teachers downed their tools and marched to the Aldai Sub-county education offices to lament what they termed as insecurity at the workplace.

Led by officials from the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET), the teachers demanded punishment for the students responsible for the act.

Last week, students attacked and badly injured a teacher in unclear circumstances.

“The teacher was on his way home after work when students attacked him with blunt objects,” said Paul Rotich, KUPPET’s county secretary.

The teachers noted this was not the first time students have attacked a teacher after another female colleague was beaten last year.

“We are going to use all means to ensure that justice is served for Mwalimu. We are no lesser beings,” said Salim Bhakit, the union’s treasurer.