President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday commissioned the Kisumu International Airport Expansion project in Kisumu County.

The expansion project, which includes new international arrival and departure lounges, is geared towards boosting the services of the airport.

The President, who was in the lakeside city of Kisumu for a working visit, had earlier officially opened the 9th Edition of Africities summit.

As part of the opening ceremony, the President participated in a High Level Dialogue on Infrastructure and Urban Development in Africa.

The panel discussion was moderated by Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang’ Nyong’o and had H.E Moussa Faki, Chairperson of the AU Commission, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former President Danny Faure (Seychelles) as panelists.

This year’s Africities summit held under the theme “The role of intermediary cities of Africa in the implementation of the Agenda 2030 of the United Nations and the African Union Agenda 2063” is the first to be hosted in an intermediary city.

President Kenyatta noted that the summit provides an effective forum for the continent to take stock, reflect and plan on the best ways of addressing the challenges of urbanization.