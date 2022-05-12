Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has explained his decision to join DP Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance over Uhuru and Raila’s Azimio La Umoja-Oka coalition.

Speaking Wednesday in an interview with Radio Citizen, Sakaja said he didn’t buy into Azimio’s zoning plan for Nairobi.

The Nairobi governor aspirant said he would have fallen victim to the plan like Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, who had to shelve his gubernatorial ambitions for Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe.

“Lakini niliona mbele nikaona this is what they believe in nikaona vile wamepanga siasa zao Nairobi hii, ile kitu Wanyonyi alifanyiwa ilikuwa mimi nifanyiwe, nipangwe na si kwa ubaya watu wanasema kama huku tunapatia rais, pande hii lazima watu wakae hivi,”Sakaja said.

(I saw what they believe in and how they had planned Nairobi politics…What they did to Wanyonyi would have been done to me… People were saying if we are giving the presidency to this side, this other side must get this.)

He added: “So, I humbly told the boss to let me go where I have a chance and where their policies are about ordinary people.”

Sakaja said he is still good friends with President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga despite their political differences.

“Raila Amollo Odinga is like a father to me. Of all leaders, Raila Odinga is the only one who has come to my home for my son’s birthday. His role in Kenya’s history cannot be erased,” Sakaja said.

“I respect President Uhuru Kenyatta he picked me from President Mwai Kibaki’s team, we started TNA where I was chairman at the age of 26. He believed in me and I thank him.”

According to Sakaja, he is focused on selling his manifesto to Nairobians instead of playing dirty politics.

“I have no issue with anybody but I’m selling my agenda, you will never hear me abusing Raila Odinga or saying anything bad about Uhuru Kenyatta. I’m preaching clean politics.

“You will never hear me talk ill of my opponents. I will only discuss issues,” he said.