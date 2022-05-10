The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is not leaving anything to chance in the death of nominated MP David Sankok’s son, Memusi Sankok.

Detectives have commissioned a second autopsy for the 15-year-old Form 3 student who died from a gunshot on Monday last week.

The first autopsy was conducted on Tuesday last week by a government pathologist at Longisa District Hospital.

“The post-mortem examination confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot that passed through the minor’s chin and exited on top of his head,” Narok County DCI Director Mwenda Ethaiba said.

But homicide detectives ordered the repeat autopsy due to inconsistencies in witnesses’ accounts, a crime scene suspected to have been tampered with, and several questions arising during the the preliminary ballistic examinations of Sankok’s guns.

Detectives want to ascertain whether the boy took his own life or if other persons were involved.

“We feel it is necessary to conduct a second autopsy, done by a government pathologist in the presence of forensic investigators to be sure. There are several things we need to be clear on, before we can allow the family to bury their loved one,” Narok County DCI boss Mwenda Ethaiba told the Nation.

Police are also seeking the single spent cartridge that would have assisted in ballistics exams. The cartridge would have helped determine which gun, out of the multiple that Sankok owns, was used to discharge the bullet that killed the teenager.

In light of the new development, the Sankok family postponed the burial which had been scheduled for Tuesday, May 10.