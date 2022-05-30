The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released the dates for each of the 18 presidential aspirants to appear before the Commission for clearance.

The exercise held at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi started Sunday, May 29, and will end on Monday, June 6.

IEBC will seek to establish whether the aspirants have complied with all its requirements, including a valid nomination certificate or clearance by the Registrar of Political Parties, a certified list of 48,000 supporters from at least 24 counties, at least a Bachelor’s degree, proof of nationality, proof of registration as a voter in Kenya, duly signed and dated Code of Conduct, compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution and Sh200,000 nomination fee.

Here’s the timetable of when the aspirants will appear before the IEBC:

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Peter Mumbiko King’ori (Independent): 2 pm

Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party): 3 pm

Monday, May 30, 2022

Prof. George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) 8 am

Walter Mongare (Umoja Summit Party) 10 am

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Dorothy Kemunto Nyangaori (Independent) 2 pm

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Gibson Ngaruiya Nganga (Independent) 10am

Thursday, June 2, 2022

James Kamau (Independent) 11am

Friday, June 3, 2022

Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent) 9am

Jane Juliet Munyeki (Independent) 12 noon

Saturday, June 4, 2022

William Samoei Ruto (UDA) 11am

Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) 2pm

David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) 3pm

Sunday, June 5, 2022

Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja) 10am

Dr Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) 2 pm

George Munyottah (Independent) 3 pm

Monday, June 6, 2022

Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) 11 am

Muthiora Eliudi Kiriara (Independent) 2 pm

Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) 3pm.