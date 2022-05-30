The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has released the dates for each of the 18 presidential aspirants to appear before the Commission for clearance.
The exercise held at Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi started Sunday, May 29, and will end on Monday, June 6.
IEBC will seek to establish whether the aspirants have complied with all its requirements, including a valid nomination certificate or clearance by the Registrar of Political Parties, a certified list of 48,000 supporters from at least 24 counties, at least a Bachelor’s degree, proof of nationality, proof of registration as a voter in Kenya, duly signed and dated Code of Conduct, compliance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution and Sh200,000 nomination fee.
Here’s the timetable of when the aspirants will appear before the IEBC:
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Peter Mumbiko King’ori (Independent): 2 pm
Justus Juma (Justice and Freedom Party): 3 pm
Monday, May 30, 2022
Prof. George Wajackoyah (Roots Party) 8 am
Walter Mongare (Umoja Summit Party) 10 am
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Dorothy Kemunto Nyangaori (Independent) 2 pm
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Gibson Ngaruiya Nganga (Independent) 10am
Thursday, June 2, 2022
James Kamau (Independent) 11am
Friday, June 3, 2022
Jeremiah Nyagah (Independent) 9am
Jane Juliet Munyeki (Independent) 12 noon
Saturday, June 4, 2022
William Samoei Ruto (UDA) 11am
Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party) 2pm
David Mwaure Waihiga (Agano Party) 3pm
Sunday, June 5, 2022
Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja) 10am
Dr Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance) 2 pm
George Munyottah (Independent) 3 pm
Monday, June 6, 2022
Jimi Wanjigi (Safina Party) 11 am
Muthiora Eliudi Kiriara (Independent) 2 pm
Njeru Kathangu (Ford Asili) 3pm.