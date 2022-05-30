A 30-year-old man died after Club bouncers assaulted him at the Lexo Lounge nightclub in Kilifi.

The deceased, Feisal Bushuti Mkongo alias Dedan, had gone to the club to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

A wrangle is said to have ensued between Feisal and a cashier at the bar.

“He had gone to Lexo to watch the Champions League final. He had paid the entrance fee, and the cashier wanted to retain his change. That is when they disagreed, and they started arguing. The cashier called the bouncers, and they started beating him until he died, ” said a relative of the deceased, David Mwazele.

Mwanzele said Feisal Mkongo was pronounced dead at the Kilifi County Hospital. “We suspect that my nephew sustained internal bodily injuries since he had no visible injuries,” he said.