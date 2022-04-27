Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja has named Absa Bank Kenya Ltd Chief Operating Officer James Njoroge Muchiri as his running mate for his gubernatorial bid.

Muchiri contested in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries for the Nyandarua governor’s seat but lost to businessman Kiarie Badilisha.

Senator Sakaja said Kenya Kwanza Alliance picked Muchiri after interviewing several individuals, including businessmen Jimnah Mbaru and Paul Kinuthia of Nice and Lovely.

Sakaja said Muchiri will not be just another deputy governor, but one with a docket in the business sector, to help in actualizing the bottom-up economic blueprint in the city.

“Unlike many deputy governors who just sit and have tea and read newspapers, he brings a wealth of experience from the corporate world. He perfectly fits the bill of what we want to do in Nairobi,” he said.

Adding: “He is a man I trust and we will be introducing him more to the people of Nairobi. He is willingly coming to serve the people. You know others are being forced to come and serve. We have great rapport and chemistry and we want to professionalize how we run our city. Nairobi residents want services.”

On his part, the ABSA Bank COO said he did not need too much convincing to deputize Sakaja after month-long talks with the Kenya Kwanza camp.