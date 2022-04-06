Two police officers who were seen in a viral video arresting Kayole DCIO Jackson Owino at a bar in Kasarani, Nairobi, have been interdicted.

The altercation happened at Seasons Lounge on Friday, March 25, 2022, at around 2:45 pm.

According to a police report filed at the Kasarani Police Station on March 26, the senior investigative officer had taken his car to be washed when he noticed a woman smoking inside the bar.

DCIO Owino told her to stop smoking but the woman caused a scene.

“A confrontation erupted between the two and the said Elizabeth Wangari walked out of the bar hurling insults to the senior police officer that he ought to know people,” the police report reads.

The woman, identified as Elizabeth Wangari, returned after a while accompanied by two police officers –Marwa Matiko, who was dressed in an official police uniform and armed with a Scorpion rifle, and Constable Charles Maina, who was in civilian clothes.

The two officers confronted DCIO Owino, asking him why he was harassing Wangari.

CCTV footage from the club showed PC Matiko pointing his rifle at Owino, seemingly unaware that he was a senior cop.

DCIO Owino is also seen showing the officers some form of identification document but they proceed to arrest him anyway. During the heated altercation, civilians who attempted to intervene were roughed up by PC Matiko.

Outside the bar, PC Matiko reportedly fired four rounds of ammo from his Scorpion rifle and two rounds from a Ceska pistol confiscated from DCIO Owino.

The two officers frog matched Owino and a civilian identified as Zacharia Mwambi to Kasarani Police Station.

DCIO Owino was however released from custody following the intervention of another officer at the station identified as David Ekeno.

The tables turned on Constables Matiko and Maina, who were dismissed from the service for engaging in unacceptable police behaviour.

They were locked up pending further investigations.

Here’s a video of the altercation in case you missed it.