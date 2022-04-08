The government has once again resorted to issuing threats in a bid to get Kenyans on board with their plans.

This time around it is the Communications Authority (CA) that has left Kenyans worked up after setting a cash penalty or jail term for those who fail to register their SIM cards by the April 15 deadline.

CA Director General Ezra Chiloba said those in possession of unregistered SIM cards after the deadline would face fines of up to Sh300,000 or serve a jail term of six months or both.

“There would be no extension so those still dragging their feet should wake up to the reality and register with their respective telecom service providers or face permanent deactivation,” Chiloba said.

“We want before the end of April all the networks to be cleaned up by deactivating all unregistered and improperly registered SIM cards from the networks.”

Those who are likely to be affected by the mass switch off include those who registered their SIM cards between 2002 and 2015.

The penalty imposed by Chiloba has sparked wild reactions from the Kenyan online community. The majority appeared unfazed by the threat arguing that they have faced previous threats from the government that didn’t amount to anything.

Below we have compiled some reactions from Kenyans on Twitter.