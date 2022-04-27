The government Tuesday lifted the ban on scrap metal trade that was imposed in January to curb vandalism of critical infrastructure.

Betty Maina, the Cabinet Secretary for Industrialization, Trade, and Enterprise Development, said buying and selling of scrap metal will resume beginning May 1.

CS Maina said the directive would be implemented gradually as the government seeks to vet all scrap metal traders in the country.

“Government will from 1st May 2022 lift ban on dealing, buying and selling of scrap metal in the country. However only duly registered and licensed businesses will be allowed to operate,” the minister said.

“All persons dealing with scrap metal must apply for a license. All license applicants will be vetted by the multi-Agency teams established in each county.”

CS Maina said the government has developed rules to guide the trade in scrap metal to ensure that critical infrastructure such as transformers, transmission lines, rail, and road infrastructure are not vandalized.

“All recipients of scrap metal must maintain records of supplies and suppliers after verification of identity,” she added.

All licensed dealers must also register as members of a Business Member Organization.

The CS warned that any person who undertakes scrap metal trade without a license commits an offense and is liable upon conviction to imprisonment and fines ranging from Sh10M to Sh20M.